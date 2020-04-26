Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant worker dies of COVID-19 in Punjab; four fresh cases take virus tally to 313

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:49 IST
Migrant worker dies of COVID-19 in Punjab; four fresh cases take virus tally to 313

A 48-year-old migrant worker died of coronavirus in Punjab’s Jalandhar, pushing the death toll to 18 in the state an official said on Sunday. Meanwhile, the number of infected patients soared to 313 with four more people testing positive for the infection. The victim, who worked at a leather factory, died at a Jalandhar hospital on Saturday, an official said, adding that he had pneumonia too. He originally belonged to Maharashtra and was living in Jalandhar for the past several years. According to a medical bulletin, three of the fresh cases were reported from Jalandhar while one was detected in Ludhiana.

Jalandhar district topped the COVID-19 tally in the state with 69 cases, followed by 63 in Mohali, the bulletin said. Of the remaining cases, 61 have been reported from Patiala, 25 in Pathankot, 20 in SBS Nagar, 18 in Ludhiana, 14 in Amritsar, 13 in Mansa, seven in Hoshiarpur, four in Moga, three each in Rupnagar, Sangrur, Kapurthala and Faridkot, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Barnala, and one each in Muktsar, Gurdsapur and Ferozepur.

One patient is critical and still on ventilator support, the medical bulletin said, adding that so far 18 people have succumbed to the infection in the state. It said 12 patients-–eight from Mohali and four from Pathankot--were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of cured cases to 84 in the state.

There are 211 active cases in the state, it said. A total of 14,317 samples have been taken so far in the state, of which 10,497 tested negative negative for the infection. Reports of 3,507 samples are still awaited..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Shimla administration allows opening of shops in rural areas

The Shimla district administration has allowed the opening of all shops, except shopping malls and liquor shops, in rural areas during the lockdown relaxation hours. In an order dated April 26, the administration allowed shops in rural area...

You have potential to become number one bowler in all formats: Yuvraj to Bumrah

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, saying the pacer has the potential to become the number one bowler in the world in all three formats of the game. During an Instagram Live session, Yuvraj said...

European carmakers restart production as coronavirus lockdowns ease

Volkswagen will restart production at its Wolfsburg factory in Germany on Monday, the latest of a fleet of European carmakers to take advantage of eased coronavirus lockdown rules to resume manufacturing. VW, the worlds largest car manufact...

Mark Ruffalo gets nostalgic as 'Avengers Endgame' clocks one year

Sharing a throwback picture from the purple carpet premiere of Avengers Endgame, actor Mark Ruffalo on Sunday said that he is feeling nostalgic as the film completed its first anniversary. The actor took to Instagram to reminisce about the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020