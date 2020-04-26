With 293 new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count jumps to 2,918

Delhi's COVID-19 count surged to 2,918 with 293 new cases of the virus reported on Sunday. "A total of 293 more COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The total cases in Delhi now stand at 2,918, including 1,987 active cases, 877 recovered and 54 deaths," said Delhi's Health Department in a media bulletin.

A total of eight people have recovered today, added the bulletin. With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)