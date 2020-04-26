Left Menu
Blocking burial or cremation of victims of notified diseases in TN to attract jail term

Tamil Nadu government on Sunday promulgated an ordinance to make provision of fine and jail term for those who block or attempt to block burial/cremation of any person who dies due to notified diseases under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-04-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 23:49 IST
Representative image.

Tamil Nadu government on Sunday promulgated an ordinance to make provision of fine and jail term for those who block or attempt to block burial/cremation of any person who dies due to notified diseases under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act. In the statement, the government said any person who blocks or tries to block a dignified burial or cremation may face one to three years jail term in the state.

The ordinance comes after mobs opposed and attacked burial/cremation of two COVID-19 positive doctors in Chennai. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 1821 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 960 cured or discharged cases and 23 deaths. (ANI)

