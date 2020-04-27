Left Menu
Development News Edition

India should look to convert world's 'hatred' for China into economic opportunity: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 00:35 IST
India should look to convert world's 'hatred' for China into economic opportunity: Gadkari
Representative Image

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said India should look at converting the world's "hatred" for China amid the coronavirus pandemic into an economic opportunity for itself by attracting large scale foreign investments. Interacting with overseas Indian students via video conferencing, the minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways said, "All the world now, they have hatred for China. Is it possible for us to convert it into an opportunity for India." Referring to the economic package announced by Japan for its businesses exiting China, Gadkari said, "I feel that we should think about that and we will concentrate on it. We will open the Indian scenario for that. We will give the clearances and everything to them and attract foreign investment." Asked if India can take any action against China in case it is found to have deliberately "suppressed" information on coronavirus, the minister said this was a sensitive subject related with the Ministry of External Affairs and the prime minister, and therefore it will not be appropriate for him to comment on it. Gadkari said all government departments, particularly the Finance Ministry as well as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), are formulating policies to win the "economic war" post the COVID-19 pandemic and fulfill the prime minister's dream of making India a USD 5 trillion economy. "At the same time, we can make infrastructure of Rs 100 lakh crore," he added.

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Israel's Health Minister confirms plans to resign amid coronavirus crisis

Tel Aviv Israel, April 27 SputnikANI Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman confirmed on Sunday local time his plans to resign and defended his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying that he wants to get the post of construction and h...

UK records lowest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths

London UK, April 27 SputnikANI The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom UK has risen by 413 to 20,732 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest increase in daily fatalities since March 31, according to the Department of Health an...

EU firms hit by coronavirus can get loans of up to 5% turnover - source

Companies in the European Union hit by the coronavirus will be able to ask for a government loan of up to 5 of their 2019 turnover under a new measure proposed by the European Commission, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.The...

Canada's top medical official says encouraged by slowing coronavirus toll

Canadas top medical official said on Sunday she was encouraged the coronavirus death toll was slowing while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said isolation measures to fight the outbreak should remain for the time being. The public health agen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020