Hyderabad techie turns social worker amid COVID-19 lockdown

Amid nationwide lockdown, a Hyderabad-based techie has turned social worker and is providing food and shelter to over 1,300 people in collaboration with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Harish Dagga works as a senior project manager for Evoke Technologies, a software company.

"Precisely, over 30 days it's been since the moment we got to know that there is a lockdown as announced by the Prime Minister... The number game was very high, so, I started reaching out to the authorities. I got help from the Central Zone DCP of Hyderabad stating that we will do joint surveys. We did a lot of joint surveys over the night immediately after the lockdown announcement," Dagga told ANI here. "The number which came up was high, probably more than 400 to 500. We searched for the right place and mutually authorities had agreed upon the Exhibition Grounds space. Once we agreed, we made sure that social distancing and sanitisation and washrooms were maintained. With the help of cash in hand and family support, we started giving them soap, breakfast, fresh clothes among other basic provisions," he said.

Dagga stated that there was an increase in the number of people from 1,400 to 1,500 in the shelters. "Later, we saw an increase in number to more than 1,400 to 1,500 people. We have 13 to 14 shelters in association with GHMC. These people include migrants and locals, with different mindsets. These people just need basic shelter and two times meals a day. That is what I know about them. Presently there are more than 1,300 people at these centres. They are being provided with food from the state government. From our side, a TV and basic sports equipment are also made available for them to pass time," he explained.

Sai Krishna, a techie, told ANI, "I am working as a technical team manager at a company in Bengaluru. I was struck during the lockdown till March 25 in Bengaluru. As the Karnataka government ordered to vacate all PGs, so from there we started and reached Hyderabad. We approached the Hayathnagar government hospital. From there, I was shifted to Gandhi Hospital and was admitted for three days. COVID-19 test was done and the result came out negative." "After that, we started searching for transportation to reach Khammam district in Telangana, my native place. No permission was granted. (Later), we reached Nampally Exhibition Ground. The facilities provided are very well, the teamwork is fantastic, we are provided proper meals and good support since the day I reached here." (ANI)