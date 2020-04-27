Left Menu
Hyderabad airport gets connected to African markets with cargo services' launch by Ethiopian Airlines

Amid lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport on Sunday got connected to African markets with the touchdown of the maiden cargo flight of Ethiopian Airlines here from Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-04-2020 04:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 04:11 IST
Ethiopian Airlines' cargo flight. Image Credit: ANI

This new direct connection between Hyderabad and Ethiopia throws open new opportunities to reach out to the markets in Africa and beyond leveraging the robust cargo network of the airlines. Expected to be operating one frequency per week, Ethiopian Airlines will be operating Boeing 777-300 aircraft with a capacity of 50 MT per flight.

With the latest addition of Ethiopian Airlines, the Hyderabad International Airport is now handling 12 freighters weekly along with some special cargo charters, which are connecting Hyderabad to all major international destinations in the US, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Far East -- moving emergency supplies. Among the key scheduled freighters that are operating from Hyderabad International Airport includes - Cathay Cargo, Turkish Cargo, Qatar Cargo, Lufthansa Cargo, SpiceXpress Cargo (domestic and international) and BlueDart Cargo. (ANI)

