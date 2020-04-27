Left Menu
Andhra Health Minister inspects red zone area in Srikakulam

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas inspected the ground-level situation at Pata Patnam mandal, a red zone area in Srikakulam district here on Sunday.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-04-2020 06:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 06:51 IST
Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas visits red zone area of Pata Patnam mandal in Srikakulam district.. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas inspected the ground-level situation at Pata Patnam mandal, a red zone area in Srikakulam district here on Sunday. The district had no single COVID-19 case till Friday. However, few positive cases were detected later.

Srinivas, who is also Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, was accompanied by his cabinet colleague Dharmana Krishnadas, district collector J Nivas, Srikakulam SP Ammi Reddy and others. The minister visited inter-state check post at Pata Patnam. He enquired about measures taken at the red zone. He said that survey will be conducted with teams comprising 120 police and 27 medical personnel.

From Monday onwards, essential commodities will be delivered at the doorstep, Srinivas further said. (ANI)

