Three terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam

Three terrorists were neutralised in an ongoing operation in Kulgam's Lower Munda, Indian Army said on Monday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-04-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three terrorists were neutralised in an ongoing operation in Kulgam's Lower Munda, Indian Army said on Monday. "One body has been recovered so far from the site of encounter. Search is going on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

An encounter had started at Lower Munda area of Kulgam on Monday morning between terrorists and joint troops of 24 Battalion, 18 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), said the Kashmir Zone Police. The security forces had launched cordon and search operations which led to the exchange of fire between them and the terrorists, according to sources.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

