80 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 1,177

80 more cases of coronavirus have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,177, said the state Health Department on Monday.

"Of the 80 more COVID-19 positive cases, 23 are from Guntur district, 33 from Krishna district, 13 from Kurnool district," read an official statement from the Health Department.

The statement further read that 911 are active cases, 235 people have recovered and 31 deaths have been reported till now from the state. (ANI)