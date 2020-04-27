3 killed, two injured in wall collapse incidents in UP's Unnao

Three people were killed and two others injured in three separate incidents of wall collapse due to rains and thunderstorm here, officials said on Monday. Ramvati (53) died after a wall of her mud house collapsed in Ummedkheda village under Morava police station area on Sunday evening, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajesh Chaurasiya said. In another incident, Saloni (35) died after the wall of an adjacent house collapsed in Tikariya village under Purva township, the SDM said.

In Semri village under Asoha police station area, a person named Rajan Singh (32) was killed while his wife and son were seriously injured when their mud house collapsed. Both the injured were admitted to the district hospital, the SDM added.