Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deve Gowda demands special package for farmers

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:55 IST
Deve Gowda demands special package for farmers

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday demanded that the Karnataka government announce a special package for farmers who are on the verge of quitting agriculture as their profession following losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Please announce special package for the farmers to bail them out of the loss due to the lockdown.

Drop many of the schemes in the budget but don't leave the farmers in distress," Gowda said in his letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The JD(S) supremo said the way relief has been announced for the milk producers by procuring the unsold milk and distributing it to the slum dwellers, the same assistance should be provided to the farmers of the state.

"If you don't come forward to assist the farmers, then they will be forced to sell their land," Gowda cautioned the Chief Minister. The former prime minister said the farmers are on the verge of falling in the debt trap and may be compelled to take the extreme step of suicide due to the losses.

Gowda said the farmers are unable to sell their crop because they are not getting proper price for their produce and are selling their crop at a throwaway price to minimise their losses. "In just one month farmers reached the brink of bankruptcy as they are unable to sell the standing crops in lakhs of acres of land," Gowda said.

The JD(S) supremo has been championing the cause of farmers in the state and highlighting their sufferings. On April 3 Gowda has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the plight of farmers, labourers and the middle class people due to the lockdown.

"In such times of crisis, we should see to it that there is no disruption in farming activities by ensuring proper marketing channels to agricultural produce, especially perishables. Only then we can sustain our long battle against this pandemic," Gowda said in a tweet.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Shatrughan Sinha remembers veteran actor Feroz Khan on his death anniversary

Veteran Shatrughan Sinha on Monday paid homage to late actor Feroz Khan on the occasion of his death anniversary. The 74-year-old actor took to Twitter to pay tributes to the late Welcome star.Remembering with fondness a dear friend, dashin...

POLL-Swedish c.bank seen keeping rate steady, may expand other support

Swedens central bank may leave its benchmark rate unchanged at 0 on Tuesday despite the country facing its deepest economic slump since World War Two, inflation heading down to zero and unemployment surging, a Reuters poll showed.But a hand...

Need to give importance to economy, battle COVID-19: PM to CMs

As India enters the final week of the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to chief ministers that the country will have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against the novel coronavirus. In ...

F1 season set for Austria start as French Grand Prix cancelled

Formula One boss Chase Carey on Monday targeted the coronavirus-hit season eventually starting in Austria on July 5 after the French Grand Prix was canceled and fans barred from the British race at Silverstone. The French Grand Prix, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020