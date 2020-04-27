At PM meeting, Rupani favours gradual lifting of lockdown

At PM meeting, Rupani favours gradual lifting of lockdownPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:41 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani favoured a gradual lifting of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown during interaction of CMs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday through video-conferencing, said an official here. Rupani maintained that interests of daily wage labourers, small as well as big shop owners and self-earning people should be kept in mind if the lockdown is extended beyond May 3, he said.
Lockdown needs to be gradually lifted. The state will follow the Centres guidelines and lift the lockdown in a gradual and step by step manner, depending on the number of (COVID-19) cases going down (in different areas), secretary in the Chief Ministers Office, Ashwani Kumar, told reporters, quoting Rupani telling the meeting via video link. Gujarat, with 3,301 novel coronavirus cases and 151 deaths so far, is second only to Maharashtra on both counts in the country.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay Rupani
- Narendra Modi
- Gujarat
- Ashwani Kumar
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, who met Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in morning, tests positive for COVID-19: Official.
Curfew in two localities of Ahmedabad from 6 am on Wednesday to contain spread of COVID-19: CM Vijay Rupani.
Lockdown best possible decision in initial days taken by PM Narendra Modi to tackle COVID-19: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.
Kunal Kamra falls in controversy for sharing dancing video of Narendra Modi and Arnab Goswami
Jagan speaks to Vijay Rupani on stranded fishermen issue; AP to extend Rs 2K aid to each fisherman