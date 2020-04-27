Left Menu
COVID-19 death rate in Ahmedabad higher than national average

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:05 IST
COVID-19 death rate in Ahmedabad higher than national average

With the coronavirus claiming over 100 lives in Ahmedabad, the death rate of such patients in the city stands at 4.71 per cent, higher than some of the country's major cities and the national average. Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra on Monday said to bring down the death rate, people need to take extra care of senior citizens as they are more vulnerable to catch the infection than others.

As per the Gujarat government's data, Ahmedabad has so far reported 2,167 coronavirus cases. Out of these, 102 patients have died. An analysis of the data shows that the COVID-19 death rate in the city is 4.71 per cent, higher than that in New Delhi and Mumbai and the national average.

In Delhi, 54 coronavirus patients out of the total 2,919 cases have died so far, which indicates the death rate of 1.85 per cent. In Mumbai, the death rate is 3.77 per cent, as so far 204 patients out of the total 5,407 cases have succumbed to the disease.

Besides, total 26,917 coronavirus cases have been reported in the country. Out of these, 826 patients have died, which indicates the mortality rate of 3.07 per cent. The death rate in Ahmedabad is also higher than that of Gujarat, where out of the total COVID-19 3,301 cases, 151 patients, or 4.57 per cent of the victims, have died.

Nehra said the best way to bring down the death rate is to take extra care of senior citizens, as they are more vulnerable to catch the infection than others. "I urge people to take care of senior citizens, especially those suffering from some kind of ailments. This is necessary to bring down the death rate. Such citizens need to maintain distance with family members, wear mask and never step out of their homes until the situation improves," he said.

