Left Menu
Development News Edition

6,184 or 22.17 percent COVID-19 patients have recovered: Health Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:14 IST
6,184 or 22.17 percent COVID-19 patients have recovered: Health Ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@MoHFW_INDIA)

A total of 6,184 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate in the country to 22.17 percent, the Health Ministry said on Monday. There has been a rise of 1,396 cases in 24 hours since Sunday morning, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 27,892 in India, the ministry said.

According to Health Ministry data, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country stood at 872. Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said 16 districts which earlier had positive cases have not reported any new case of COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

A total of 85 districts in 25 states and UTs have not reported any fresh case in the last 14 days, Agarwal said. He further urged people to ensure that no community or area should be blamed for the spread of the virus and healthcare and sanitation workers should not be attacked as they are helping in bringing the crisis under control.

At the briefing, empowered group-5 chairperson Param Iyer said cooked meals are being served to 1.5 crore people daily by the government, NGOs, and industry as per data available on April 25.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NIA files charge sheet against three accused in Maoist case

The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed charge sheet in the Ernakulam NIA Special Court against three accused in connection with the Kozhikode Maoist Case. The charge sheet was filed against 20-year-old Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fas...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 640pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 27

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 886 in country; cases climb to 28,380: Health ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 28,380 and the death toll due to it rose to 886 in the country on Monday, registering a record increase of 60 deaths in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. There has been a spike of 1,46...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020