TRS party turns 20: Low key affair this time due to COVID-19 lockdown

In a low key affair due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday hoisted the TRS flag at the party headquarters here, marking the party's 20th foundation day. Besides Rao, very few party leaders were present as KCR earlier gave a call to celebrate the anniversary day without any fanfare keeping in view the grim situation due to coronavirus spread across the country including Telangana.

He and other leaders garlanded the statues of Telangana Talli, the symbolic Mother Goddess of Telangana, and TRS ideologue Prof Jayashankar. Finance Minister T Harish Rao hoisted the TRS party flag at Toopran Mandal headquarters in Medak district.

Several ministers hoisted the party's flag at their respective places. Minister for IT and Industries and TRS working president KT Rama Rao donated blood marking the party's anniversary day.

According to the party's website,the TRS party was founded on April 27, 2001 byKCR withthe soleobjective of achieving separate statehood for Telangana. The state was formed on June 2, 2014 and KCR became the first chief minister.

He was re-elected as CM after his party won with a thumping victory in 2018 Assembly polls. Though the party was supposed to celebrate its two decades of existence in a grand manner, it opted to keep it a low key affair given the prevailing situation in the state as well as the country, KCR said in a press release on Sunday.

Rao advised the party leaders to hoist flags at their respective places and also instructed them to follow lockdown rules strictly.