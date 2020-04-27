Bring back students stranded in Kota: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly to CM

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take urgent steps to bring back students of the national capital who are stranded in Rajasthan's Kota due to the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the chief minister, Bidhuri said Kota in Rajasthan is a popular centre of education and children from different states go there to prepare for competitive examinations. "Most of the state governments have made arrangements to evacuate children of their states acknowledging their problems due to the lockdown. "Therefore I also request you to make proper arrangements to bring back the students of Delhi in Kota," he said in the letter.

State governments of Uttar Pradeh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Assam and Gujarat sent buses to Kota to bring back their students and Delhi government should also follow suit, he said. "According to information, hundreds of children of Delhi are trapped there. Therefore, adequate arrangements should be made to get them out," he said. Bidhuri suggested that Delhi government could use the sanitised DTC buses to bring back the students from Kota.

He said parents of the stranded students are upset and have urged the government to help their children. Many of these parents have also contacted him seeking help, Bidhuri said in the letter, requesting the chief minister to take immediate action to bring the students back..