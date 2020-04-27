80 pc of mandis have started their operations: MHA

The Home Ministry on Monday said that farmers have been facilitated with the 'Kisan Rath App' and 80 per cent of grain markets -- mandis -- have started their operations. Addressing a press conference here, Punya Salila Srivastava, Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson, said: "The government is ensuring the strict implementation of lockdown. KisanRath App has facilitated farmers. 80 per cent of mandis have started operations."

She said that two crore labourers have been provided with employment under the MGNREGA scheme. "Two crore labourers are working under the MNREGA scheme. Pune's COVID-19 doubling rate is 7. Lockdown in Jaipur has been enforced strictly," the spokesperson said.

More than 60 per cent of food processing units have started operations and workers are getting employment again in rural areas, she said. (ANI)