COVID-19 lockdown: J-K admin officials visit Kashmiri migrant camps in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:38 IST
A team of Jammu and Kashmir administration officials visited camps of Kashmiri migrants here on Monday. Led by Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrant), Jammu, T K Bhat, the team went to five camps -- Purkhoo, Muthi, Butta Nagar, Nagrota and Mini Township Jagti -- and reviewed the facilities there, a spokesperson said.

Bhat also took stock of the supply of essential commodities in these camps, he added. The camp commandants were directed to remain vigilant so that any difficulty faced by the inmates during the lockdown period is mitigated on time, the spokesperson said.

The camp officials were informed that a portal has been made available for the migrants which can be visited on for registration of grievances related to cash assistance, ration, sanitation and electricity, he said. Till date, around 65 such complaints have been received and promptly redressed, the spokesperson said.

The relief commissioner stressed on the need of ensuring round-the-clock sanitation and cleanliness in all the camps, he said. At Muthi camp, the relief commissioner and assistant director, Planning, distributed packets of ration to some families, the spokesperson said.

