Amit Khare assumes charge as I&B Secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:09 IST
Amit Khare assumes charge as I&B Secretary

Amit Khare, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, on Monday assumed charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for a second time. Khare, who was appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the first time in May 2018, was replaced by Ravi Mittal in December last year.

In a bureaucratic reshuffle on Sunday, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare was given additional charge of the I&B Ministry, while Mittal was shifted to the Department of Sports. Khare, who has been an old hand in the I&B Ministry, comes in at a time the media industry's finances have been hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic. He will also have a crucial role in dissemination of information related with the pandemic.

