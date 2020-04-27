Left Menu
Lockdown: Murmu calls for formulation of comprehensive strategy post-May 3 scenario

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:15 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday called for preparing in advance a comprehensive strategy for the post-May 3 scenario to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the union territory. The Lt governor was chairing a meeting on COVID-19 control efforts at the Raj Bhavan soon after an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing, to discuss the emerging situation and plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, an official spokesman said.

Murmu underlined the importance of continued efforts at all levels of the administration in the fight against coronavirus in the UT and asked the officers to formulate an effective rapid response mechanism so that pro-active steps can be taken to deal with any emerging situation when the lockdown will be lifted. The Lt governor noted that the increased testing is the key in identifying and combating the pandemic, and asked the officers to ensure the sustainability of the testing speed and to explore the possibilities of increasing the same, the spokesman said.

Murmu directed for an effective implementation of restrictions in red-zones to contain the spread of the deadly virus. He urged the J&K Bank to reach out to the masses with the digital banking facilities by encouraging them to use UPI, BHIM, QR, in addition to the use of Aarogya Setu application.

He further directed the officers to take necessary measures to fulfill the nutritional requirements of the vulnerable population with a special focus on destitutes and slum dwellers, the spokesman said. Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh , DGP; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department; Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lt governor attended the meeting.

