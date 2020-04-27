Left Menu
Jharkhand CM refuses to implement Centre's decision to open shops in state

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday refused to implement the Central guidelines on the opening of shops, saying due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state shops will remain closed till May 3.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:41 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. . Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday refused to implement the Central guidelines on the opening of shops, saying due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state shops will remain closed till May 3. "We have decided not to implement the Central guidelines on the opening of shops, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand. No shops will open in any areas of the State until May 3," Soren said.

However, the Chief Minister said, shops that were earlier allowed to open will remain functional. The lockdown which was first implemented last month has been extended till May 3 in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Home Ministry, "in urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops, and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets, market complexes, and shopping malls are not allowed to open." And in rural areas, all shops except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. "The shops in areas which have been declared as containment zones by respective States/UTs, will not be permitted to open in rural or urban areas," the MHA had said on April 24.

A migrant from West Bengal has tested positive for coronavirus in Jamtara here, taking the state's tally to 83, Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said on Monday. Meanwhile, the Ranchi Police said contact tracing is being done of ASI (Assistant sub-inspector), who tested positive earlier today.

"One ASI (Assistant sub-inspector), who tested positive earlier today, was posted at Hindpiri Police Station. He was actively performing his duties. His contact tracing is being done. Police personnel who've come in his contact will be sent to quarantine," said Ranchi Police. (ANI)

