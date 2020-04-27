Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 50 lakh ex gratia compensation if any R'than sanitation worker dies of COVID-19

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:41 IST
Rs 50 lakh ex gratia compensation if any R'than sanitation worker dies of COVID-19

Rajasthan government has decided to give Rs 50 lakh ex gratia compensation to the dependants of sanitation workers in case of death due to COVID-19 while discharging duties. The kin of employees of autonomous bodies, boards and corporations of Rajasthan, who are on duty during novel coronavius pandemic, will also be given the ex gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh in case of death.

The state Finance department on Monday issued a revised order in this regard. Earlier, the state government had issued an order on April 11 announcing a similar ex gratia grant to the family of the state government employees. The department said dependents of a state employees, contract workers and workers on honorarium will be given Rs 50 lakh ex gratia compensation on death due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Local Self Government department has released Rs 521.63 crore for April, May and June salaries of the municipality personnel..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Russia overtakes China with coronavirus cases at 87,000

Russia overtook China in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, when its tally climbed above 87,000, as pressure rose on the government to consider easing lockdown restrictions for businesses to help shore up the rattled econo...

U.S. states ease coronavirus curbs, plot an economic path forward

Georgia started letting residents dine at restaurants and watch movies at theaters on Monday as more U.S. states from Minnesota to Mississippi took steps to ease coronavirus restrictions even though health experts warned it may be too early...

CBDT chargesheets 3 senior IRS officers for 'misguiding' young taxmen, divests them of duty

The CBDT on Monday issued charge sheets against three principal commissioner-rank IRS officers for misguiding young taxmen and unauthorisedly making public a report that called for a hike in taxes to fund the economic fallout of the COVID-1...

JJ Hospital suspends dialysis ops due to COVID-19 patient

State-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai has suspended operations of its dialysis department after a patient tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday. He said 25 staffers at the department have been placed under quarantine a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020