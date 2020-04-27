Rs 50 lakh ex gratia compensation if any R'than sanitation worker dies of COVID-19

Rajasthan government has decided to give Rs 50 lakh ex gratia compensation to the dependants of sanitation workers in case of death due to COVID-19 while discharging duties. The kin of employees of autonomous bodies, boards and corporations of Rajasthan, who are on duty during novel coronavius pandemic, will also be given the ex gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh in case of death.

The state Finance department on Monday issued a revised order in this regard. Earlier, the state government had issued an order on April 11 announcing a similar ex gratia grant to the family of the state government employees. The department said dependents of a state employees, contract workers and workers on honorarium will be given Rs 50 lakh ex gratia compensation on death due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Local Self Government department has released Rs 521.63 crore for April, May and June salaries of the municipality personnel..