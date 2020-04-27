Left Menu
Strollers in Dwarka likely to find police volunteers wearing 'coronavirus-shape' helmets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:00 IST
If you venture out of your home without a justified reason in Dwarka area, there are high chances you may face Delhi Police volunteers wearing modified helmets resembling the deadly coronavirus. As part of its campaign to spread awareness among public about the infection, police in Dwarka district have modified a few helmets into the shape of coronaviurs and with the help of few public volunteers, they are appealing people to take necessary precautions in the wake of the pandemic, police said.

The awareness campaign, whick kick-started on Monday, was conducted at Sector-15, Dwarka, Old Palam Road. The volunteers wear these modified "corona-like" helmets and move in Dwarka District area, interact with the public and urge them to stay at home, follow the government guidelines during lockdown, they said.

They also instruct public to only come out of their houses in case of an urgency and maintain social distancing, a senior police officer said. "During this campaign, those who are found without face masks are also gifted handmade masks prepared in the YUVA Centre of Dwarka District. These coronavirus volunteers try to interact with such people who are wandering in the street without any reason. Most of them are advised with folded hands to remain at home and stay safe," he said.

The team of volunteers also patrolled the Old Palam Road and Dwarka Community Policing on foot to create awareness by making announcements about the pandemic and the precautionary measure one should follow, he added..

