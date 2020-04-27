Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two AAP volunteers test positive for COVID-19 in Mehrauli

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:14 IST
Two AAP volunteers test positive for COVID-19 in Mehrauli

Two AAP volunteers engaged in food distribution at Delhi government-run centres in Mehrauli tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, prompting the district administration to declare several localities in the city as containment zones. A senior district official said the two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers, engaged by Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav, were involved in distributing food to thousands of people. “The two COVID-19 cases have been traced to Jamila Masjid Baoli in Mehrauli area of South Delhi,” an order issued by Mehrauli SDM Sonalika Jiwani said. According to another official, around 6,000 people will be put under containment zones. He said the district administration will launch an exercise of testing all high-risk contacts and isolating suspects. "The administration conducted COVID-19 tests on three persons and out of them, two tested positive. The two were engaged in food distribution at food centres set up in view of lockdown," he said. Reacting to the development, AAP MLA Naresh Yadav said three party volunteers were involved in food distribution around the Dargah and Pehelwan Dhabha area in Mehrauli. He said the volunteers were provided masks and gloves. "They did not have any symptoms. One of them had fever, so we randomly checked them and quarantined them,” he said. "Out of the three volunteers, two have come out to be positive, while one is negative, even though all of them were working together," Yadav said. Meanwhile, the Mehrauli administration has put many localities under the containment zones. “Nirankari Gali, Nakshtra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Rawan Wali Gali, Jamila Masjid Baoli, Dargah Gurudwara Gali, Thane Wali Gali and Terminal Wali Gali have been put under containment zones,” the order said. "Jamila Masjid Baoli is a densely populated area and there is high potential for local transmission that may lead to clustering of cases in time and space, epidemiologically linked to the positive case," the order stated. Recently, a pizza delivery agent was found to be infected with coronavirus in the city following which the administration put 72 families under quarantine. On Sunday, the national capital reported 293 fresh COVID-19 cases, the second highest in a day, taking the tally of such cases in the city to 2,918. PTI UZM/BUN SRY

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

J'khand sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 20 people test positive

Twenty people, including a police officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Monday, the highest single-day jump in the number of cases so far, health officials said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now gon...

Government should consider announcing financial packages for states: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that government should consider assisting states with financial packages as no revenue has been generated due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The nationwide lockdown has made things worse it ...

Russia overtakes China with coronavirus cases at 87,000

Russia overtook China in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, when its tally climbed above 87,000, as pressure rose on the government to consider easing lockdown restrictions for businesses to help shore up the rattled econo...

U.S. states ease coronavirus curbs, plot an economic path forward

Georgia started letting residents dine at restaurants and watch movies at theaters on Monday as more U.S. states from Minnesota to Mississippi took steps to ease coronavirus restrictions even though health experts warned it may be too early...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020