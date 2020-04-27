Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in Delhi climb to 3,108; 190 fresh cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:22 IST
Coronavirus cases in Delhi climb to 3,108; 190 fresh cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Monday crossed the 3,000-mark, with 190 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. No fresh death was reported for second successive day on Monday.

The total number of cases have risen to 3,108, officials said. Of the total number of 54 fatalities reported till date, 29 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 54 per cent of the total death cases, they said.

Fifteen of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, the officials said. By Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2,918, including 54 deaths.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

J'khand sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 20 people test positive

Twenty people, including a police officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Monday, the highest single-day jump in the number of cases so far, health officials said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now gon...

Government should consider announcing financial packages for states: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that government should consider assisting states with financial packages as no revenue has been generated due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The nationwide lockdown has made things worse it ...

Russia overtakes China with coronavirus cases at 87,000

Russia overtook China in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, when its tally climbed above 87,000, as pressure rose on the government to consider easing lockdown restrictions for businesses to help shore up the rattled econo...

U.S. states ease coronavirus curbs, plot an economic path forward

Georgia started letting residents dine at restaurants and watch movies at theaters on Monday as more U.S. states from Minnesota to Mississippi took steps to ease coronavirus restrictions even though health experts warned it may be too early...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020