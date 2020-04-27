Coronavirus cases in Delhi climb to 3,108; 190 fresh cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Monday crossed the 3,000-mark, with 190 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. No fresh death was reported for second successive day on Monday.

The total number of cases have risen to 3,108, officials said. Of the total number of 54 fatalities reported till date, 29 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 54 per cent of the total death cases, they said.

Fifteen of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, the officials said. By Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2,918, including 54 deaths.