Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghaziabad DM orders closure of parks during lockdown

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:22 IST
Ghaziabad DM orders closure of parks during lockdown

Taking serious note of people gathering in parks in violation of the lockdown norms, the district administration has directed the Ghaziabad Development Authority, the Nagar Nigam and the Awas Vikas Parishad to close these places for the public. It is often seen that people are gathering in parks and sitting close to each other. They do not wear masks or maintain social distancing, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

The violators of the lockdown will be dealt with strictly, he added. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said orders have been passed on to all SHOs to ensure the closure of the parks.

He also said 1,221 vehicles were challaned and 37 seized for defying the lockdown orders..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

J'khand sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 20 people test positive

Twenty people, including a police officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Monday, the highest single-day jump in the number of cases so far, health officials said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now gon...

Government should consider announcing financial packages for states: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that government should consider assisting states with financial packages as no revenue has been generated due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The nationwide lockdown has made things worse it ...

Russia overtakes China with coronavirus cases at 87,000

Russia overtook China in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, when its tally climbed above 87,000, as pressure rose on the government to consider easing lockdown restrictions for businesses to help shore up the rattled econo...

U.S. states ease coronavirus curbs, plot an economic path forward

Georgia started letting residents dine at restaurants and watch movies at theaters on Monday as more U.S. states from Minnesota to Mississippi took steps to ease coronavirus restrictions even though health experts warned it may be too early...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020