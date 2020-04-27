Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine Pune cops test positive for coronavirus so far

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 23:22 IST
Nine Pune cops test positive for coronavirus so far

Nine Pune police personnel have so far tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday. Close contacts of all these police personnel have been quarantined.

On April 17, a constable attached to one of the police stations in Pune city and his wife had tested positive. Following this, some more police personnel were found infected with the disease.

"So far we have nine personnel from the Pune police who have tested positive for the infection," said police commissioner K Venkatesham. He said the origin of their infection was from their residence and not from workplace.

Seven of these nine cases were from one police station, the commissioner added. Another officer said close contacts of the coronavirus-infected personnel have been quarantined.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Pune

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Automakers yet to resume production, wait for supply chain to restart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Noida: 4-month-old dead child's father tests positive for coronavirus

Two days after a four-month-old baby was brought dead to a government-run hospital in Greater Noida, officials on Monday confirmed that his father has tested positive for the infection. However, the authorities at the Government Institute o...

COVID-19: Delhi crosses 3,000 mark; no deaths reported in last two days

With 190 fresh cases reported in Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 3,108 in the city on Monday, but no fresh death was reported for the second successive day, according to Delhi government authorities. The cases also i...

EXPLAINER-U.S. payroll protection program: What has changed in round two?

The Small Business Administration on Monday began allowing lenders to process 310 billion in funds for the second round of its program to help cover payroll costs of small businesses hurt by the novel coronavirus disruption. To address conc...

NBA-Lakers return federal relief loan funds amid coronavirus lockdown

The Los Angeles Lakers returned a loan obtained through the U.S. governments Paycheck Protection Program PPP, the team confirmed on Monday, after learning that funds in the federal program had been depleted.The loans were intended to help s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020