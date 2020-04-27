COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stand at 546
Jammu and Kashmir has reported a total of 546 positive cases of COVID-19, including 375 active cases, Department of Information and Public Relation, Jammu and Kashmir, informed in a media bulletin on Monday.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 23:49 IST
Jammu and Kashmir has reported a total of 546 positive cases of COVID-19, including 375 active cases, Department of Information and Public Relation, Jammu and Kashmir, informed in a media bulletin on Monday. The bulletin informed that of the total cases, 58 were reported from Jammu and 488 from Kashmir.
27 people have recovered today. With this 164 people have recovered so far in the Union Territory. The death toll due to COVID-19 in J&K stands at 7.
A total of 50,625 people have completed their surveillance period and 9,984 people are under home surveillance. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- COVID
- Kashmir
- Union Territory
ALSO READ
Jammu IGP reviews police arrangements amid coronavirus lockdown
Eight fresh COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; total cases rise to 278: Officials.
Number of active COVID-19 cases drops for first time in Jammu and Kashmir as 14 patients recover: Officials.
Two, including doctor, test COVID-19 positive in Jammu, total cases reach 50
Fire in hospital lab in Jammu; none hurt