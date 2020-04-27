2 die, many critical after consuming wild mushrooms in Meghalaya village

At least two persons died and several others are stated to be critical after consuming wild mushrooms at a village along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Monday. The incident took place at Lamin village under Amlarem civil sub-division on Sunday night, they said.

Morison Dhar (40) and Katdilia Khonglah (26) died after they fell seriously ill after eating the mushrooms, village headman Golden Gashnga said. Morison came home with the mushrooms from a nearby forest on Thursday. His neighbour Katdilia along with other villagers also collected the same mushroom, Gashnga said.

"The two families cooked and consumed the mushrooms. It was after this that Morison and Katdilia fell critically ill. Morison was taken to a health centre in Nongtalang and later his family decided to shift him to another hospital but on reaching Skhentalang, he died around 5.30 pm. Katdilia also died at Ialong Civil Hospital at 8.30 pm," the headman said.

A total of 16 persons, including family members of the two, have been admitted to different hospitals after they fell sick. Three of them are reported to be in critical conditions, they said. Some of them have been discharged from the hospitals where they were admitted.

Among those critical is Morison's seven-year-old son Dimah Gashnga. He has been shifted to the Norman Tunnel Hospital. Officials at the state health department said they were waiting for a report on the incident from the local authorities.