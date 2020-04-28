12 new COVID-19 cases in Ranchi; Jharkhand total now at 103
12 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ranchi on Monday evening, as per information provided by Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:23 IST
12 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ranchi on Monday evening, as per information provided by Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. According to Kulkarni, a total of 20 cases were reported on Monday, which has been the highest in a day so far. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Jharkhand now stands at 103.
"Five more persons have tested positive for #COVID19 in Ranchi today. 20 cases have been reported today, highest in a day. Total positive cases in Jharkhand touches 103," said Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni on Monday. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 28,380, including 21,132 active cases of the virus. So far, 6,361 patients have either been cured or discharged while 886 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
