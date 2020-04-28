Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deploy police along borders, relieve volunteers: ZPM to Mizoram govt

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:38 IST
Deploy police along borders, relieve volunteers: ZPM to Mizoram govt

The opposition Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) asked the state government on Monday to deploy more police personnel along the inter-state and international borders so that volunteers of village task forces can be relieved from guarding the boundaries. In a statement, the ZPM said the state has eight armed police battalions, of which one is in neighbouring Assam.

It said the remaining seven armed battalions should be deployed along the borders with Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Myanmar and Bangladesh and they should strictly follow the Centres guidelines while checking the movement of vehicles. The government should ask the Centre for deployment of security forces or paramilitary forces along the borders if the state police have manpower crunch, the statement signed by party president Lalliansawta said.

Mizoram shares 284 km inter-state borders with Assam, Manipur and Tripura. It is also sandwiched between Myanmar and Bangladesh, sharing 722-km-long international borders with the two countries. ZPM said that volunteers of village or local level task forces, who are guarding the borders, should be relieved of the arduous task.

Village or local level task forces are keeping vigil in at least 18 entry points along the Mizoram-Assam border and several entry points along the borders with Manipur, Tripura, Myanmar and Bangladesh. The state's main opposition party said all village or local-level task forces should instead be allowed to guard their respective villages or localities and must thoroughly be briefed about the standard operating procedure (SOP) framed by the state government to ensure uniform operation during the lockdown.

The party also urged the people to understand the financial crisis being faced by the state government. It appealed to all concerned parents and families to send money to their children and relatives who are stranded in different parts of the country, instead of seeking help from the state government.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Automakers yet to resume production, wait for supply chain to restart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

GM CEO Barra's pay dipped to $21.6 mln in 2019

General Motors Co Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra received a compensation package worth 21.6 million in 2019, 1.1 less than the previous year, according to the U.S. automakers proxy statement released on Monday. Barras pay package includ...

U.S. CDC reports 957,875 coronavirus cases, 53,922 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Monday reported 957,875 cases of the coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 53,922. Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 928,619 and said 52,459 peop...

Healthy again, British PM says too risky to relax lockdown yet

Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work on Monday after recovering from COVID-19 and warned that it was still too dangerous to relax a stringent lockdown wreaking havoc on Britains economy, for fear of a deadly second outbreak. Lookin...

U.S. oil plunges 18%, Brent hovers near $20 a barrel

Brent crude hovered around 20 a barrel and U.S. crude plunged 18 on Monday, driven lower by skittish investors fleeing the U.S. benchmark due to lack of available storage to deal with a coronavirus-induced collapse in demand. Even as govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020