CBI officer's son tests negative for COVID-19

The son of a CBI official, who was earlier suspected to have COVID-19, has tested negative for the disease, a spokesperson of the investigating agency said.

New Delhi [India], April 28 [ANI]: The son of a CBI official, who was earlier suspected to have COVID-19, has tested negative for the disease, a spokesperson of the investigating agency said. This comes after the residential tower at CBI Academy in Ghaziabad was quarantined on Friday after the CBI official's son was suspected to have coronavirus.

"It is learnt that the son of SI, CBI, ACB, Ghaziabad, who is residing in (Type-111) in CBI Academy Campus, has been found presumptive (suspected) positive for COVID-19. However, the final report is yet to come," read a letter earlier issued by Residents Welfare Association (RWA) CBI Academy, Ghaziabad. "The SP(A), CBI Academy, Ghaziabad has desired that the entire residential tower in which SI is residing, may be quarantined for the security and safety of others as well. As such, it is advised to all five inhabitants of Quarter Nos 13 to 17 (Quarter No.18 being vacant) of Type-IV residential quarters of CBI Academy, Ghaziabad to please remain inside their houses. No one should go out and come inside the said six quarters till further advice," it had stated. (ANI)

