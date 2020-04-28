Left Menu
Delhi govt allows veterinarians, plumbers, electricians to resume work

In a relaxation of lockdown restrictions after reviewing the COVID-19 situation, the Delhi Government has allowed veterinarians, plumbers, electricians and repairers of water purifiers to resume their work from Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 08:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a relaxation of lockdown restrictions after reviewing the COVID-19 situation, the Delhi Government has allowed veterinarians, plumbers, electricians and repairers of water purifiers to resume their work from Tuesday. In an order issued on Monday, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed operations of veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, pathology labs, sale and supply of vaccine and medicine.

The government also allowed operation of homes for children/disabled/mentally challenged/senior citizens/destitute/women/widows. Movement (inter and intra State, including by air) of all medical and veterinary personnel, scientists, nurses, para-medical staff, lab technicians, mid-wives and other hospital support services including ambulances have been exempted from lockdown restrictions.

Online teaching/distance learning to be encouraged, read the order signed by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev. Services provided by self-employed persons - electricians, plumbers and repairing of water purifiers have also been exempted while shops of educational books for students and electric fans will also open.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops, and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open in urban areas. Shops in markets, market complexes, and shopping malls will remain closed. However, the relaxations are not applicable in hotspots and containment zones. (ANI)

