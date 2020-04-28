Four boats with over 90 people arrive in Andhra's Edurumondi village from Tamil Nadu amid lockdown

Over 90 people, who arrived here in Edurumondi village of Nagayalanka Mandal in four boats on Monday, were stopped by the villagers in view of COVID-19 lockdown. The people told the villagers that they had returned from Tami Nadu and belong to Srikakulam district. The boats had arrived here via the Bay of Bengal.

As India is currently under nationwide lockdown, travel has been heavily restricted and people who are travelling from one state to another are being quarantined for 14 days as a precautionary measure to contain coronavirus spread. In view of this, villagers stopped them from moving ahead and informed the local administration. (ANI)