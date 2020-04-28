Left Menu
Mohali's COVID-19 tally reaches 64

One more COVID-19 case has been reported from Mohali on Tuesday, taking the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the district to 64, the district administration said.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 28-04-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 11:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Out of 64 COVID-19 cases, 27 people have been cured. Two deaths have been reported in the district till date.

"One more positive case from immediate family (brother) in Jawaharpur. Will be taking more samples today. Cases - 64, cured - 27, active - 35, deaths - 2, samples taken polymerase chain reaction (PCR)- 1292, Results awaited 7," Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan tweeted. (ANI)

