Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi demands probe into spate of killings in UP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:07 IST
Priyanka Gandhi demands probe into spate of killings in UP
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that 100 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh in the first 15 days of April and demanded a thorough probe in the cases as well as into the "merciless" killing of two priests in Bulandshahr. It is the duty of the government to ascertain the truth behind these murders, which should not be politicized, she said.

"100 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh in the first 15 days of April. Three days ago, bodies of five members of the Pachouri family in Etah were found under mysterious circumstances. No one knows what happened to them," she said in tweets in Hindi. "Today, two sadhus sleeping in a temple in Bulandshahr have been killed mercilessly. There should be a thorough probe into such heinous crimes and no one should politicize these incidents at such a time," she said.

Two priests were hacked to death allegedly by a villager in Bulandshahr district. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to take strict action against the culprit and submit a detailed report. The Congress leader said it was the responsibility of the UP government to bring out the truth.

"The truth should be brought out before the entire state after holding an impartial probe. This is the responsibility of the government," she said.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa CEO warns of too much government influence - Die Zeit

Lufthansa would be hard to steer if governments had too much influence on the company, its CEO was quoted as saying by German weekly Die Zeit on Tuesday, as the airline is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. If Berlin we...

COVID-19 deaths in England and Wales 35% higher than early stats showed- ONS

The death toll involving COVID-19 in England and Wales was 35 higher than the daily figures for deaths in hospitals released by the government as of April 17, according to official data that include deaths in the community. The Office for N...

Rupee settles 7 paise higher at 76.18 against US dollar

The Indian rupee rose by 7 paise to close at 76.18 provisional against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking positive domestic equities and a weak American currency in the overseas market. This is the second consecutive day of gain for the rup...

Santander Polish unit says not interested in mBank at moment

Santander Bank Polska is not interested in buying its rival mBank at the moment, its Chief Executive Officer Michal Gajewski said on Tuesday.Gajewski also told a news conference that he was unable to provide a net profit forecast for 2020, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020