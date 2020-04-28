Delhi police launches helpline for family members of its personnel

The Delhi Police has launched a helpline number for family members of its personnel who are working round-the-clock to ensure effective implementation of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The helpline number ‘011-27491208’ with STD facility was started on Monday to enable the family members of Delhi Police officials to know about the well-being of the security personnel, officials said on Tuesday

While healthcare workers are fighting the battle against coronavirus inside hospitals, police personnel are manning the roads to enforce the lockdown. A police official said the helpline will serve as an additional source of information for the family members to check on the well-being of their relatives at this hour. The families of many Delhi police personnel reside in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar among others

PTI AMP SRY