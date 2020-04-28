Left Menu
Seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,335 on Tuesday, the state Health Department said.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:40 IST
7 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 2,335
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,335 on Tuesday, the state Health Department said. Among the new cases are six from Jaipur and one from Jodhpur.

"Seven new cases have been reported -- six cases from Jaipur and one from Jodhpur. Taking the total positive cases for the day (Tuesday) to 73 in Rajasthan while the cumulative positive cases in the state stand at 2335," said the state health department bulletin. The tally includes; 768 patients who have recovered, 584 patients have been discharged and 51 patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

