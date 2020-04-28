EPFO settles total of 12.91 lakhs claims under PMGKY package

Keeping up the momentum speedier EPF disbursal during Lockdown, Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), under Union Ministry of Labour & Employment, has settled a total of 12.91 lakhs claims, including 7.40 lakhs COVID-19 claims under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) package. This involves disbursal of a total amount of Rs. 4684.52 crores which include Rs. 2367.65 crores COVID claims under PMGKY package.

It is heartening to note that the exempted PF trusts have also risen to the occasion amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As on 27.04.2020, Rs. 875.52 crores have been disbursed to 79,743 PF Members as an advance for COVID-19 by the exempted PF Trusts under this Scheme, with 222 private sector establishments disbursing Rs.338.23 crores to 54641 beneficiaries, 76 public sector establishments disbursing Rs.524.75 crores to 24178 beneficiaries and 23 cooperative sector establishments disbursing Rs.12.54 crores to 924 claimants.

M/s Tata Consultancy Services Mumbai, M/s HCL Technologies Ltd. Gurugram and M/s HDFC Bank Powai, Mumbai are the top three exempted establishments in the private sector, both in terms of "number of claims settled and "amount disbursed". In the public sector, M/s ONGC Dehradun, M/s Neyveli Lignite Corporation Neyveli and M/s BHEL Trichyare the top 3 exempted establishments to have settled maximum number of COVID-19 advance claims; whereas, M/s Neyveli Lignite Corporation Neyveli, M/s ONGC Dehradun and M/s Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant Vishakhapatnam are top three establishments in terms of the amount disbursed to EPF members.

The provision for a special withdrawal from the EPF Scheme to fight Covid-19 pandemic is part of the PMGKY scheme announced by the government and an urgent notification on the matter was made to introduce a para 68 L (3) of the EPF Scheme on 28th March 2020. Under this provision, non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75% of the amount standing to member's credit in the EPF account, whichever is less, is provided.

Despite only one-third staff being able to work due to lockdown, EPFO is committed to serving its members during this difficult situation and EPFO offices are functional to help them during these testing times.

