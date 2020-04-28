Adityanath directs officials to encourage use of plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to encourage use of plasma therapy for the treatment of coronavirus infected people and to increase testing capacity. Holding a review meeting with senior officials of the state, the chief minister asked them to make pool testing arrangements in all the labs with proper training as per protocol for those taking samples, an official release said.

He also asked them to deliberate on opting for a world- class technology for increasing the testing capacity, the release said. Adityanath asked for geo-tagging shelter homes and making oxygen available in all hospitals while increasing the number of beds for patients.

He directed officials to prepare a work plan suggesting ways and means to restart industrial units after May 3 and also a workplan for giving employment to migrant labourers. Stressing on strict implemention of the lockdown, the chief minister said emphasis should be on social distancing and continued patrolling by the police.

He said that it needs to be ensured that only those linked to medical, sanitation and home delivery are allowed in the the hotspot areas and all the houses there are sanitized, the release said. Directing for proper medical examination of the students returning to their homes from Allahabad, the chief minister also issued directions for deploying senior officers from administration, police and health department in Varanasi, Hapur , Rampur , Muzaffarnagar and Aligarh districts.

He said that arrangements should be made in every district for quarantine centres and shelter homes with a capacity of 15,000 to 25,000 and all those completing 14 days institutional quarantine in shelter homes should be medically examined and sent for home quarantine. He called for pool testing and random testing and asked the district magistrate, chief medical officers to personally inspect L1, L2, L3 COVID hospitals, shelter homes and quarantine centres besides keeping an eye on the food and lodging facilities there.

Referring to the problem of feeding stray cattle, the chief minister asked for establishing a 'bhusa bank' (fodder) for them, the release added..