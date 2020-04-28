Left Menu
Rain disrupts essential supplies in AP's Vizianagaram

The heavy downpour in the region since last two days have disrupted the normal life as a temporary road at Sitanagaram got washed away in flood waters from Suvarnamukhi river.

ANI | Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:51 IST
A broken road Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

The heavy downpour in the region since last two days have disrupted the normal life as a temporary road at Sitanagaram got washed away in flood waters from Suvarnamukhi river. Due to which, the transport facilities between Parvathipuram and Vizianagaram came to a halt, hitting the supplies of essentials during the lockdown.

Commuters are now using a alternate roads to reach their respective destinations, even as the vehicles carrying essential commodities are stuck due to the damaged road. Further, the bridge on Suvarnamukhi river was closed due to the repair work. (ANI)

