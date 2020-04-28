Left Menu
New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:55 IST
New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm LUCKNOW DEL24 UP-PRIESTS-LD MURDER Two temple priests killed in UP, Oppn targets state govt Lucknow: Two priests were found murdered at a temple in Bulandshahr district on Tuesday morning, allegedly killed by a local youth. . LUCKNOW DEL43 UP-LD VIRUS-AKHILESH-INTERVIEW BJP creating hatred against Muslims, says Akhilesh; questions UP govt's handling of crisis Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of creating hatred against Muslims over the coronavirus crisis, saying the ruling party members are following their “basic training”. .

GORAKHPUR DES12 UP-MLA-SUGGESTION BJP MLA in UP caught on video telling people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors Gorakhpur (UP): BJP MLA from Barhaj constituency in Deoria district, Suresh Tewari, was on Tuesday seen in a video clip, telling people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors. . ALIGARH DES19 UP-VIRUS MLA BJP MLA alleges lapses at hospital in Aligarh, says facility COVID-19 'hub' Aligarh: The Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital here is not informing authorities about novel coronavirus patients in time and has become a "hub" for COVID-19, a Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmaker alleged on Tuesday, seeking an inquiry from the state government. .

DEHRADUN DES6 UKD-RAJAJI-KUMBH U'khand Forest Dept seeks to temporarily transfer Rajaji land for Kumbh facilities Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Forest Department is preparing to transfer vast stretches of vacant land under the Rajaji Tiger Reserve and the Narendra Nagar Forest division temporarily to the Kumbh Mela Samiti to create facilities for devotees, causing considerable concern among environment and wildlife activists. . CHANDIGARH DES3 PB-VIRUS-CHILDREN Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards Chandigarh: With children infected by COVID-19 feeling anxious as they adjust to isolation wards and PPE-clad doctors, health authorities in Punjab and Chandigarh look to keep them occupied with board games, cartoons and regular counselling. .

CHANDIGARH DES20 HR-FARMERS-CONG Cong accuses Khattar govt of 'dilly-dallying' on wheat procurement Chandigarh: The Congress accused the BJP-JJP government in Haryana on Tuesday of betraying the state's farmers by "dilly-dallying" on the issue of wheat procurement. . SRINAGAR DES15 JK-VIRUS-KASHMIR Restrictions tightened in Kashmir following spike in COVID-19 cases Srinagar: Curbs imposed in Kashmir to contain the spread of coronavirus have been further tightened following a spurt in the number of cases over the last few days, officials said here. .

NEW DELHI DES10 DL-TIHAR-SUICIDE Woman lodged at Tihar Jail on murder charges commits suicide New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman, facing murder charges, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in a Tihar Jail cell, police said on Tuesday.. .

TV adaptation of 'Normal People' more than another young love story

Sally Rooneys novel Normal People might seem like just another young adult love story, but the makers of a television adaptation hope it will have the same kind of universal appeal that made the 2018 novel a bestseller.Its a very small stor...

FACTBOX-Soccer-Major decisions taken by Premier League clubs during COVID-19 crisis

Following is a list of decisions taken by English Premier League clubs since the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season in March. Some clubs used the governments Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme where employers can claim 80 of furloughed em...

US STOCKS-Futures jump with focus on earnings, easing of lockdowns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday after a round of quarterly earnings reports brought upbeat signs from Pfizer and respiratory mask-maker 3M for investors increasingly hopeful of a relaunch of business across the economy.3M Co, the w...

A 55-year-old CRPF personnel dies in Delhi due to COVID-19: Officials

A 55-year-old CRPF personnel dies in Delhi due to COVID-19 said, Officials.Further details awaited....
