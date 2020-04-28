1,171 industrial units allowed to operate since Apr 20 in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said a single window system has been put in place for the convenience of entrepreneurs through which 1,171 industrial units have been allowed to resume operations from April 30. "The COVID-19 pandemic has not only hit the Indian economy but that of the whole world. It has created an industrial impasse in the country," he said while participating in the North Indian Virtual conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries via video conferencing. "After the guidelines issued by the Centre, a single window system has been put in place for the convenience of entrepreneurs in Uttarakhand and since April 20, a total of 1,171 industries have been allowed to resume operations in the state,” he said.

“Big industries like the ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Britannia and Dabur have started production whereas automobile giants like Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, Ashoka Leyland and Mahindra are fully prepared to start operations,” the chief minister said. Apart from these, 1,884 pharma and food industries have also been operating during the lockdown so that supply of essentials to people is not affected, he said. A committee headed by retired IAS officer Indu Kumar Pandey has been constituted to study the impact of COVID-19 on the state's economy and recommend measures to re-strengthen it, he said. “The last date for payment of lease/rent in State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL) industrial area has been extended from April 30 to June 30. Similarly, the last date for payment of water and sewer bills has also been extended till May 31,” Rawat said. Commercial category consumers of electricity have been exempted from payment of late surcharge in case of delayed payment, and from disconnection in case of non-payment during the period, he said. So far, there have been 51 coronavirus positive cases in Uttarakhand, out of which 33 have recovered. The hill districts of the state are free from COVID-19.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has been shouldering responsibilities with the government to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic, he said. "The CII has been in constant touch with the state government and representatives of the industrial world have made significant donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," Rawat added.