80-yr-old COVID-19 positive woman dies in JK; total 8 deaths due to pandemic in UT

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:25 IST
The death toll due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to eight after a coronavirus positive elderly woman died at a hospital here on Tuesday, officials said.  "The elderly woman died today. She was diabetic and also hypertensive," the officials said

The 80-year-old woman from Srinagar city is the eighth COVID-19 patient and also the third woman to die of the disease in the union territory

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 546 positive cases of COVID-19 so far. As many as 164 of them have recovered.

