80-yr-old COVID-19 positive woman dies in JK; total 8 deaths due to pandemic in UT

80-yr-old COVID-19 positive woman dies in JK; total 8 deaths due to pandemic in UTPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:25 IST
The death toll due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to eight after a coronavirus positive elderly woman died at a hospital here on Tuesday, officials said. "The elderly woman died today. She was diabetic and also hypertensive," the officials said
The 80-year-old woman from Srinagar city is the eighth COVID-19 patient and also the third woman to die of the disease in the union territory
Jammu and Kashmir has reported 546 positive cases of COVID-19 so far. As many as 164 of them have recovered.
ALSO READ
University of Houston re-launches fund to financial help students affected by COVID-19
Four new COVID-19 cases, including one death, in Dharavi; Mumbai's slum tally rises to 47: BMC.
First COVID-19 case in Nagaland, man tests positive
China's reports 108 new COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 3,341:NHC
3 Indian-Americans show recovery after transfused with plasma from recovered COVID19 patients