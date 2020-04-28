Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrants vandalise property in Surat, demand to be sent home

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:31 IST
Migrants vandalise property in Surat, demand to be sent home

Hundreds of migrant workers came out on roads and vandalised the office of an under- construction building and some vehicles in an area of Gujarat's Surat district on Tuesday while demanding that they be sent back to their native places, police said. The workers were earlier hired by contractors engaged in the construction of the Diamond Bourse Complex in Khajod area of Surat, they said.

It all started when the workers learnt that their contractors have brought in more labourers from other parts of Gujarat to speed up the construction work after getting approval of the district collector, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone-3) Vidhi Chaudhari said. "They got angry after seeing labourers from outside at the site. They claimed that these outsiders may be carrying coronavirus. These workers then started demanding that if permission can be granted to bring outsiders here, then why can't they travel to their native places. This demand triggered the violence," Chaudhari said.

The angry workers damaged the administrative office of the under-construction site and two cars parked near the office, she said. "We have started the process to lodge an FIR in this connection," the official said.

Earlier, in a separate incident in the morning, a policeman was injured when some locals allegedly threw stones at the security personnel who were trying to enforce lockdown in Dindoli area of Surat city, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone-1) R P Barot said. Five persons were detained for the attack on the policemen, he said.

Some locals got angry after a PCR (police control room) van reached a locality in Dindoli to enforce the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, he said. "We sent a PCR van in the area after coming to know that people were roaming around and not adhering to the lockdown norms. When the police asked locals to stay indoors, some of them got angry and started throwing stones at the policemen," Barot said.

A police personnel received injuries in the incident, he said. Five locals were detained, he said, adding that additional force was sent to the area and the situation was brought under control.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK holds a minute's silence for COVID-19 frontline healthcare victims

The UK came together on Tuesday for a minutes silence in the honor of hundreds of healthcare and other workers who have lost their lives on the frontline of the coronavirus fightback across the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who jus...

UK not ready to change social distancing measures- PM Johnson's spokesman

Britain is not yet at the point of wanting to change its strict guidelines on social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19, with the government focusing on reviewing the measures by May 7, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on...

Temporarily reduce county season, scrap overseas players to cut cost: Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels ECB should consider shortening the County Championship this season along with scrapping of overseas recruits for the next two years to reduce costs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Engla...

Nepal registers two new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 54

Nepal said on Tuesday that two men, who returned from India last month, have been tested coronavirus positive, bringing the total number of the COVID-19 patients in the country to 54. The two men, aged 35 years and 24 years, were staying in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020