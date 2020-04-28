Pune: IT professional kills self after jumping off 12th floor

A 28-year-old IT professionalallegedly committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon by jumpingoff a high-rise in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said

Prasoon Kumar Jha jumped off the 12th floor of abuilding in Wakad area at around 2 pm, an official said

"He worked in an IT firm in Hinjewadi. The reason whyhe took this step is not known and probe is on. We haveregistered an accidental death case," the Wakad police stationofficial said.