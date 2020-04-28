Around 2.75 lakh Non-Resident Keralites register to return home
A total of 2,76,700 Keralites from around 150 countries across the world had registered till Tuesday evening to return to Kerala in the wake of COVID-19. The registration was opened through the online portal of Norka Roots that handles the Non-Resident Keralites (NRK) affairs.
Kerala has a high number of expatriates working around the world with the largest number in the middle east. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala Government has taken up the issue of the return of expatriate population with the centre and requested for facilitating their travel back home. (ANI)
