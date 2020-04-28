‘Corona ambassador’ Yamraj asks people to stay at home during lockdown

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:17 IST
Hoping to put the fear of not just god but the god of death in people so they don’t step out of their homes, a government employee donned the garb of “corona ambassador” Yamraj to help Delhi Police spread the message that everybody has to be strictly indoors to ward off COVID-19. Baldev Singh, who works in the Finance Ministry, arranged the costume from a friend who participates in Ramlilas, got his wife to help in the makeup and even put on glares for a modern touch.

The look complete, he got on to a police Gypsy near his home in the government colony of R K Puram on Monday and, armed with a loudspeaker, began to broadcast the importance of staying at home. "The station house officer of R K Puram gave this idea of giving a message via Yamraj. I then asked my friend who participates in Ramlilas to arrange for the dress. My wife and my friend did all the makeup work. To make it a modern Yamraj, I also put on goggles,” Singh said. "We took a round of the area on Monday,” the 42-year-old said. Yamraj on a Gypsy and making announcements on a loudspeaker grabbed eyeballs and a lot of attention. "I have sent my ambassador corona. If you don''t listen to Delhi Police, he will take you with him. Only Delhi Police stands between you and me. Delhiites, I warn you… if you love your life, then please stay inside your houses," Singh intoned in Hindi over the loudspeaker as he was driven through the lanes of the sprawling government colony. Singh, also the president of the Central Government Residents Welfare Association, Sector-1, R K Puram, said the group has been urging people to follow rules since the lockdown started. Rajesh Sharma, station house officer of R K Puram, said the idea was to educate people in a more innovative way. "It was my idea to interact with the public in a different and more interesting way so we can successfully send our message. We just want to educate people regarding the coronavirus as punishing them is not the solution. We also want people to help police in battling this pandemic.” His colleagues in other parts of the city are innovating too. In Dwarka, they modified helmets into the shape of the coronavirus and, with the help of some volunteers, appealed to people to take necessary precautions in the wake of the pandemic. The volunteers wore the modified helmets and moved in Dwarka District area, interacting with the public and urged them to follow government guidelines and stay at home during the lockdown.

