No one should give communal angle to killing of priests in UP's Bulandshahr: Uddhav Thackeray

Condemning the murder of two priests at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing concern that no one should give communal angle to the killings.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:25 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Image Credit: ANI

Condemning the murder of two priests at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing concern that no one should give communal angle to the killings. "I spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji over the phone and expressed concern over the inhuman killing of two priests in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. We are all with you against such abominable acts," Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

"The way we have taken strict legal action in such incidents, we expect you to do the same and punish the culprits severely. But no one gives a communal colour to these incidents," read subsequent tweet. On the incident, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted: "Scary! The killing of two priests at a temple in Bulandshahr, UP, but I appeal to everyone not to make it communal, the way some people tried to do in the Palghar case."

Bodies of two priests were found at a temple, allegedly murdered, in Pagona village of Bulandshahr. Informing about the incident, Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP had said, "The two priests used to live here at the temple. One person named Murai alias Raju who is a cannabis addict and who frequently visited the temple apparently took away a 'chimta' (tong) for which he was chided by the priests. For that, he killed them using a sword. Villagers also spotted Murari going outside the village."

The accused was arrested two kilometres from the village where he was found in an inebriated state, he said. Meanwhile, Adityanath has directed the district magistrate, senior superintendent of police and other senior officers to reach the spot immediately.

He has also sought a detailed account of the incident from officials and asked them to ensure the strictest action against the culprits. (ANI)

