Former MLA Winnifred Fernandes dead

Veteran Congress leader and former Kundapur MLA Winnifred Fernandes died at her residenceat Kundapur in Udupi district Tuesday due to age related ailments, family sources said. She was 90.

Fernandes is survived by three sons and three daughters. She had entered politics through the Praja Socialist Party (PSP).

She had served as member of the Kundapur town panchayat and later municipal council for three decades, and was chairperson of the council for 17 years. Fernandes was elected as MLA from Kundapur constituency twice.

She was elected on a PSP ticket in 1967 and later as Congress nominee in 1972. She had also served as member of legislative council.

